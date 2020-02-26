‘The Highest Tide’ is this year’s title
Hood River County Reads hosts the kickoff event to the 2020 season on Saturday, March 7 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
The kickoff will include free distribution of this year’s title, “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch, as well as a reading by local actor Dick Withers, announcement of the winners of the middle and high school student poster contest, videos of Pacific Northwest tidepools and refreshments. Mayor Kate McBride will also read a city proclamation of the event’s 2020 launch.
Books will also be distributed at the Parkdale and Cascade Locks libraries on Tuesday, March 10 from 3-7 p.m.
Other events include:
March 21 — 11 a.m. at the Hood River Library Makerspace, “Hood River’s Giant Squid.” Appropriate for all ages.
March 26 — 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library Meeting Room, “Powered by Science: From Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg,” with Dr. Antonio Baptista; movie and discussion.
For more information, visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
