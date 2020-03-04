Visit the Hood River Library District throughout March and April to participate in the annual Hood River Reads program sponsored by the Friends of the Hood River Library.
Pick up a copy of the 2020 Hood River Reads selection, “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch, starting on Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. The annual kickoff will feature book distribution, art, a reading by Dick Withers and refreshments.
Patrons of the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries can pick up books starting on March 10 at 3 p.m.
The library will host programs including a book club, a discussion on climate in the Gorge, a community tree planting and an art activity for families, among others. This year’s program will culminate in a writing workshop and public presentation by Lynch.
Schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, March 7, 2-3:30 p.m.; kick off the Hood River Library Reading Room. Book distribution, art, reading by Dick Withers, videos, refreshments.
- Tuesday, March 10, 3-7 p.m.; kick off at the Parkdale and Cascade Locks library branches. Book distribution.
- Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.; Hood River Library Makerspace. For all ages: “Hood River’s Giant Squid.”
- Thursday, March 26, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Library Meeting Room. “Powered by Science: from Rachel Carson to Greta Thunberg.” Movie and discussion with Dr. Antonio Baptista.
- Thursday, April 2, 6:30-8 p.m.; Hood River Library Meeting Room. Hood River Library Book Club: “The Highest Tide.”
- Wednesday, April 4, 2 p.m.; Hood River Library Reading Room. “Warming of the Gorge and the Impact on Mountains, Mammals, and Humans,” with Bill Weiler and Darryl Lloyd.
- Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m. to noon; Barrett Park. For all ages: “Earth Month Tree Planting” with Bill Weiler. Bring shovel and gloves. For parking, see the library’s website, hoodriverlibrary.org.
- Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Hood River Library Meeting Room. Writing Workshop with author Jim Lynch. Reservations start March 7. Email info@hoodriverlibrary.org, call 541-386-2535 or visit the library to register.
- Sunday, April 19, 2 p.m.; Hood River Library Reading Room. Public presentation by author Jim Lynch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.