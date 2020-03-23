To-go meals will be available for kids ages 1-18 at the following locations during spring break, March 23–27: 

Mid-Valley Elementary School between 10-noon 
May Street Elementary School between 10-noon 

Meals will also be distributed at the following drop-off locations:
3300 Cascade Ave, Pickup at Hood River Mobile Manor, 9:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.
1823 Cascade Ave, Pickup behind El Reconcito Taqueria, 10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
955 Sieverkropp Ave, Pickup across the street from Sieverkropp Apt., From 10:45 a.m. - 11 a.m.
 

Visit the Hood River School District’s website at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/ for the latest updates.

"Thank you to our community partners, City of Hood River, Local Rhoots, www.localrhoots.com, and Riverside at Hood River Inn, riversidehoodriver.com," said the Hood River County School District in an email to parents. 

