The Hood River Lions Club is again volunteering to pick up Christmas trees for recycling on Saturday, Jan. 11 starting at 10 a.m. Lions ask for a donation per tree for local community projects.
Volunteers will cover all streets within the City of Hood River, and will pick up in the Stonegate and Summit View areas off of Frankton Road the streets off Avalon Drive.
Trees need to be at the curb by 9 a.m. on Jan. 11, as Lions make just one pass in each area and move to the next. Sometimes trees are missed because of parked vehicles blocking the view or other reasons.
“If volunteers miss you, leave a comment on the Hood River Lions Facebook page or send us a message on the Facebook page and we’ll make sure it gets picked up,” said Lion Greg Simpson.
Please remove all lights, other decorations and stands, as these trees will be recycled into mulch.
“If we can identify which residence the tree came from, we will contact you, or leave a donation envelope if you’re not home,” said a press release. Donations can also be mailed to Hood River Lions Club, P.O. Box 860, Hood River, OR 97031.
Funds from this project go into Lions Community Fund and are returned to the community in a variety of ways. The club is on target to raise more than $50,000 this fiscal year, most of which stays in Hood River County.
If volunteers miss picking up your Christmas tree, leave a comment on the Hood River Lions Facebook page and someone will come to pick it up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.