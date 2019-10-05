“Love in 4/4 Time” received a development grant from the Salvador Fund of Gorge Community Foundation in 2019 and was presented as a dramatic reading by Adult Center Theater in April at Hood River Valley Adult Center, as part of Older Americans Month.
“Love in 4/4 Time” may return to the ACT stage in 2020 for a short return engagement.
Audience comments at the 2019 presentation included: “I could see my parents in the characters. I was the daughter helping (to) support my parents;” and, “Loved the different perspectives shown by the four characters.”
Young, a retired Providence Hospital director of spiritual care, is known on local stages for his five recurring interpretations of Ebeneeze Scrooge over the past 20 years, most recently in 2017.
He began playwriting in retirement. “Love in 4/4 Time” is his first published work.
“I’ve had the opportunity to sit with patients, spouses and family members, including my in-laws, who suffered the effects of Alzheimer’s,” Young said. “These encounters became a core influence of the play. I am thankful to ArtAge for the publication of ‘Love in 4/4 Time,’ the Salvador Fund for making the local production possible, and to The Adult Center and ACT for adding vibrancy to our lives as we age.”
Currently, Young is directing ACT’s production of “Cell, An Immigration Story” (details below) and will play the role of the Stage Manager in “Our Town,” a joint production of ACT and Plays for Non Profits, on stage at the Adult Center this November.
‘Cell’ staged Oct. 4-6
The play, presented as a staged reading, was written by playwright Cassandra Medley and was performed last year in Hood River with an all-Anglo cast; the script has been updated, and a fourth cast member added.
Tickets are $10 at the door, or $20 for group and family tickets, with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels and the programs of the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
