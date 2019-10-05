“Murder Ballad” cast rehearses for performances at a special Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association venue, River City Saloon. Performances are Oct. 3, 5 and 6 and Oct. 10, 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. From left are Luke Firsching, Michelle Firsching, Emily Vawter and Tommy Fliss. The show’s running time is 80 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-18. (Due to mature content, recommended for teens and older. Anyone 10 or under must purchase food.)