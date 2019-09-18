The verdict is in on Hood River Saddle Club’s Aug. 24 “Meet a Horse” event: It was a galloping success! For a first-time, first-of-its-kind event offered to the public by the club — and without a chance to actually rehearse — the assessment is two hooves up!
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 225 turned out to watch riding demonstrations, learn about horses, riding lessons and horse ownership and go for a horseback ride. Helmets were required for anyone wishing to ride, and you can be sure every youngster who came through the gate was clutching a bicycle helmet.
Upwards of 110 children, from toddlers to teens (and a few adults as well), took a ride around the arena on horses led by their owners. And the chance for kids to place their handprint on a horse brought forth colorful results.
“It took a lot of planning to organize ‘Meet a Horse,’” said former club president Kurt Osborne. “We have nothing but praise for key organizer John Laptad and the many club members who worked with him. Thanks to all hands, the day rolled along without a hitch. The kids were excited to ride, but they entered the arena in small groups just as requested, were calm and respectful around the horses and waited patiently for their turn. We couldn’t have asked for sweeter guests, and we tip our hats to all of the families, who helped make Meet a Horse so enjoyable and successful.”
Special thanks to Alan and Iris Bennett from Snowden, whose team of Friesians and their driving exhibition were such a crowd pleaser. The same thanks to Linda Pischon, Shirlene Bowen and Kathy Max-well of The Dalles and their troup of entertaining service horses.
Will the club be planning “Meet a Horse II” for 2020? You can (most likely) bet on it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.