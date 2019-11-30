Board Chairman John Wells affirmed Pat McAllister’s plan to retirement after 31-plus years at the helm of Hood River Supply. This announcement came at a fiscal year end employee meeting held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. McAllister’s retirement will be effective May 15, 2020.
The cooperative owns stores on the Heights in Hood River and in the John Weber Business Park in Odell.
Wells thanked McAllister for his leadership and years of service to Hood River Supply, and said the Hood River Supply Cooperative Board Directors have begun a national search for McAllister’s replacement, with the assistance of CHS Cooperative Resources out of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.