Hood River Hops Fest, an annual celebration of beer’s bitter friend, freshly harvested hops, returns Saturday.
Hood River County is surrounded by world-renowned hop growing regions, and since 2003 brewers have gathered each September in downtown Hood River to share their fresh-hop beer creations.
The family-friendly event features more than 40 breweries with more than 60 fresh-hop beers, plus a variety of food vendors, live music, and collectable mug.
It all happens noon to 8 p.m., Columbia Lot, Fifth and Columbia, downtown Hood River. The event is rain or shine, and tents are provided.
Volunteers will pour the ales, and OLCC monitors will be on premises for an event that stresses flavor and hops-profiles over volume of consumption.
The Sodbuster Farms’ Lupulus Award — an interactive judging experience for festival attendees is back for a third year. The 2018 people’s choice award went to Breakside Brewery’s Fresh Hop Wanderlust beer.
Hops Fest Brewery List
Here is the full list of Hops Fest visiting breweries, as of Sept. 13; those in bold are Hops Fest first-timers:
- Ancestry Brewing, Tualatin
- Ascendant Beer Company, McMinneville
- Backwoods Brewing Company, Carson
- Base Camp Brewing Company, Portland
- Beer Valley Brewing, Ontario
- Big Horse Brew Pub, Hood River
- Breakside Brewery, Portland
- BridgePort Brewing, Portland
- Buoy Beer Co., Astoria
- Coalition Brewing, Portland
- Crux Fermentation Program, Bend
- Culmination Brewing, Portland
- Deschutes Brewery, Bend
- Dwinell Country Ales, Goldendale
- Double Mountain Brewery, Hood River
- Everybody’s Brewing Company, White Salmon
- Ex Novo Brewing Company, Portland
- Ferment Brewing Company, Hood River
- Fort George Brewery, Astoria
- Freebridge Brewing, The Dalles
- Full Sail Brewing Company, Hood River
- Georgetown Brewing Co., Seattle
- Gigantic Brewing Company, Portland
- Hopworks Urban Brewery, Portland
- Klamath Basin Brewing, Portland
- Lucky Labrador Brewing Co., Portland
- Migration Brewing, Portland,
- Mt. Hood Brewing Company, Government Camp
- Ordnance Brewing, Boardman
- pFriem Family Brewers, Hood River
- RiverBend Brewing, Bend
- Sedition Brewing Co., The Dalles
- Silver Moon Brewing, Bend
- Solera Brewery, Parkdale
- Stickmen Brewing Company, Lake Oswego
- StormBreaker Brewing, Portland
- Sunriver Brewing Co., Sunriver
- Three Creeks Brewing Co., Sisters
- Thunder Island Brewing Co.,Cascade Locks
- Walking Man Brewing, Stevenson
- West Coast Grocery Company, Portland
- Wild Ride Brewing, Redmond
- Worthy Brewing, Bend
- Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, Portland
Admission
Twenty-one-and-over entry only, $10; 21-and-over beer garden ticket, $15 presale; $20 day-of-event. Includes entry, commemorative glass mug and five 3.5-ounce taste tokens; under 21, free admission.
Note: The venue is open to people 21 or older only from 5 p.m. until closing at 8 p.m.
Food
Choose from eight different vendors; non-alcoholic beverages are widely available.
Musical line-up
12:30-1:30 p.m. — Jermaine
2-3:30 p.m — Chicken Sh** Gamblers
4-5 p.m. — Megan Alder Trio
5:30-p.m. — Geenneck Daredevils
‘Dog Parking’
Dog Parking will be provided by Kind Animal Services at the Hood River Elks Lodge, a block east, to give pets a safe place while you’re at Hops Fest, said a press release.
Details at kindanimalservices.com/dog-parking.
Getting there
The Pink Trolley will run throughout the day from the Heights to downtown and the Waterfront, if you care to park somewhere else.
Hood River PediCab will also provide transit service from your car to the festival.
Note: Parking meters will be enforced throughout downtown Hood River.
