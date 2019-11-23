Friends and families, the Horizon Cross Country team, and staff cheered on the runners. Students spent two weeks gathering pledges, then had 30 minutes to run as many laps as possible. Students raised $8,498.75, running a cumulative total of 954 laps, or 238.5 miles.
Top runners included Ethan Smallfoot (sixth grade student from Mosier) running 17 laps and Kellen Caldwell (second grade student from The Dalles) 16 laps. Top fundraisers included Wesley Vinyard (second grade student from Hood River), Savannah Reeves (third grade student from Mosier), and David Balogh (fourth grade homeschool student from White Salmon).
“This year in Chapel, we are studying how to show love to others through our actions,” said Elementary Principal Renee Rieke. “We thought this would be a great way to lift up a local family, whom many of our students know personally, with our love, support, prayer and actions.
“We want our students to know that helping others is a big part of what Jesus has called us to do, and it is fun and rewarding experience, especially if you do it together.”
For more information on DIPG and the Weaver Family, please visit www.vivianrosedipg.org.
