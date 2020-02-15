Miss Beth, aka Beth Waters Rago, performs a children’s house concert at Adams Creek Cohousing on Feb. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m.
All ages are welcome, and most of the music will appeal to 0-5 year olds.
“We will sing, dance, explore instruments and enjoy the beauty and excitement of music together,” said co-host Becky Rawson.
Admission is by donation; the venue is at 1419 Sherman in Hood River.
Parking is available, but limited; if possible, park on Sherman Street and walk up the driveway.
