The tradition of House Concerts, launched by former Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn, will resume on Nov. 7 at a new location.
The first concert, beginning at 7 p.m., will feature local jazz musicians Tim Mayer on keyboard and Mike Grodner on drums.
The concerts, on hiatus since the move of Blackburn to Washington, D.C., will be hosted by the Adams Creek Co-Housing Community at 1419 Sherman Ave., in Hood River.
Adams Creek Co-Housing is an inter-generational community that has existed for three years in Hood River. Organizers said they look forward to continuing the house concert tradition, which melds perfectly with its motto: “A life well-shared is a life well lived.”
For more information, see www.AdamsCreekCohousing.com.
Special guest Jonathan Green will join in on bass. Green is a performing member of the Seattle Symphony. The trio will do a mix of jazz standards, some pop and rock tunes, as well as Mayer’s own compositions.
The concert will take place from 7-8 p.m. Donations are welcome to support the musicians. Parking near the house is reserved for those with limited mobility. All others are asked to park on the south side of Sherman Avenue.
For details, contact Becki Rawson, 541-490-2025 or rrawson@gorge.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.