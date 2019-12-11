Food barrels are out for Christmas Project and other school and community efforts to provide for those in need for the upcoming holidays.
Look for these and other ways to help, and let us know at hrnews@hoodrivernews.com if you have something you want the community to know about.
Here’s an update of ways to help:
HR Electric Co-op Warming Tree
Hood River Electric Co-op has set up a Warming Tree in its lobby, 3521 Davis Drive, collecting donations through Dec. 13 of hats, gloves, scarves, blankets and other winter apparel. Donations may be handmade, new or gently used. Everything will be donated to the Hood River Christmas Project.
MCMC Festival of Trees
Mid-Columbia Health Foundation hosts Festival of Trees toy drive in The Dalles and Hood River, through Dec. 16. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card or choose a gift tag for foster children and teens in the Gorge. Locations include Cascade Sotheby’s, 116 Third St., Suite 209 and Lucky Littles, 201 Oak St., both in Hood River.
‘Warming Hearts’ in White Salmon
Skyline Hospital and Riverview Bank are partnering to help provide winter clothing to those in need through the “Warming Hearts” Winter Clothes Drive.
Winter clothes will be collected throughout the month of December. Donations should be either new or gently used coats, gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and other winter items.
Items and/or contributions can be dropped off at Skyline Hospital or Riverview Bank in White Salmon.
All items collected will be distributed to those in need through local social service programs.
For more information, call 509-637-2601 or email debibudnick@skylinehospital.org.
Gifts for needy seniors collected at HRVAC
Hood River Valley Adult Center is now accepting donations for its fourth annual Senior Christmas Project.
Bring in new, unwrapped socks, winter hats, gloves and other warm items to the center; they will be distributed to area seniors in need, said center Executive Director Amy Mallett. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
Share the Warmth
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign.
Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for community members in need.
In the Columbia River Gorge, the donations will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters, including Soroptimist International, Washington Gorge Action Program, plus local schools and sheriff’s offices.
Those who want to help can stop by Gorge Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Dalles: 122 E. Second St.
Tree sales, open house benefit Next Door
Now through Dec. 22, Thomas Tree Farm, 3974 Portland Drive, will donate $5 from every tree sold to The Next Door in support of its programs. The farm is open Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
pFriem Family Brewers hosts at a festive open house in benefit of The Next Door on Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. Join The Next Door staff upstairs, where complimentary appetizers will be available and 100 percent of beverage sales will be donated to The Next Door.
To-go bottles and growlers will also be available, with 50 percent of sales also being donated to The Next Door. All are welcome to attend.
