Food barrels are out for Christmas Project and other school and community efforts to provide for those in need for the upcoming holidays. Look for these and other ways to help, and let us know at hrnews@hoodrivernews.com if you have something you want the community to know about.
Here’s an update of ways to help:
Share the Warmth
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign.
Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for community members in need.
In the Columbia River Gorge, the donations will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters, including Soroptimist International, Washington Gorge Action Program, plus local schools and sheriff’s offices.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. Windermere’s Columbia River Gorge locations are:
- Bingen: 106 W. Steuben Ave.
- Cascade Locks: 651 Wa Na Pa St.
- Hood River: 504 Cascade and 315 Oak St.
- The Dalles: 122 E. 2nd St.
- Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
- White Salmon: 216 E. Jewett Blvd.
Horizon Food Drive
Horizon Christian School students are holding a Thanksgiving food drive, through Nov. 25, in the form of a competition between grades K-6 and 7-12.
Bring your non-perishable food to the school, 700 Pacific Ave., during school hours.
Christmas Project
Hood River Christmas Project provides food, toys and other goods to families and seniors in need just before Christmas.
To help by volunteering or sponsor a family in need: Visit www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com
The Hood River County Fairgrounds has again offered its facilities for food/toy packing and distribution of the Christmas baskets to the families. Dates are Dec. 20-21, and Dec. 21 in Cascade Locks.
