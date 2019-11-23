Guests eat dinner Monday, the first night of the 2019-20 season for Hood River Warming Shelter, housed at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River. “We’re off to a smooth start,” shelter director Sarah Kellems said. On Monday, the shelter hosted 17 guests, and the count was 18 on Tuesday. In addition to a place to sleep, and referrals to services, guests are provided hot meals including dinners donated by local restaurants. The shelter operates nightly; doors open at 6 p.m., and guests must depart by 7 a.m.