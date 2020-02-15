Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) and Aging in the Gorge Alliance (AGA) invite the community to join in a second of three monthly brown bag lunch presentations.
The Feb. 19 event will explore “various aspects of aging and walking alongside those in the aging process,” according to presenter Barry Pederson, occupational therapist with Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m., FISH Food Bank building, 1130 Tucker Road. This is a change of venue from an earlier report.
Pederson will help participants navigate the obstacles of aging at home. Sharing practical tools for adapting to common issues faced as we age, Pederson will address challenges like decreased strength, arthritis, balance, and memory issues. This presentation will be followed by a discussion addressing audience members’ questions.
Take-home resources will be available for free and to purchase, including eldercare specialist Gail Goeller’s book, “Coming of Age with Aging Parents.”
On Wednesday, March 18, also from noon to 1 p.m. at FISH Food Bank, the team will focus on “Family Conversations on Aging”: How to begin, continue, or adjust your family’s discussion about aging. Whether you come from the perspective of an adult child concerned about aging parents, a spouse, or someone that personally recognizes the potential need for care, this discussion will provide insights for addressing often sensitive topics, said a press release.
