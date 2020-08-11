Time again for the Hood River Saddle Club’s annual fundraiser sale (saddles/tack plus household goods and much more). Proceeds are used to promote horseback riding as a sport and for clubhouse/grounds’ repairs and improvements.
The sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, the sale will be held outside at HRSC, 4384 Belmont Drive (corner of Country Club and Belmont). Shoppers must wear masks and observe social distancing. Masks, gloves and other precautions will be used by club members in setting up and working the sale.
HRSC is now a 501c3 non-profit organization. “In kind” donations to the sale are tax deductible, and donations of items in excellent condition will be greatly appreciated.
Call club manager Helen Hansen at 541-399-6654 to arrange a date/time to bring them by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.