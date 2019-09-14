Get your tickets, grab your appetite and plan to come to the Hood River Saddle Club spaghetti dinner on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the clubhouse, located on the corner of Belmont and Country Club.
For more than a dozen years, the dinner has been the club’s largest fundraiser, the proceeds from which provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing degrees in animal-related fields, who have participated in an animal husbandry program (such as 4H, FFA or U.S. Pony Club) and who are involved in activities that benefit their school or community. In addition to scholarships, the spaghetti feed also supports the Mt. Hood Pony Club.
The annual event was the inspiration of clubhouse manager Helen Hansen, who wanted HRSC to sponsor an event that would support the community’s youth. Hansen’s spaghetti dinner idea became a reality, which many in the valley and beyond look forward to each year — and her “secret sauce” recipe brings folks back for seconds, according to HRSC.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and young’uns are free for all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets are available by texting or calling Hansen at 541-399-6654 or Betty Osborne at 541-400-0568; tickets will also be available at the door.
“Your support in helping further the educational endeavors of our local youth is much appreciated,” said Osborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.