Hood River Valley High School senior Eva Jones is one of five youths from around the world chosen for service at the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jones, a leader in the HRVHS Earth Action Club, will serve as Youth Tent Director for Arctic Basecamp, which sets up an Arctic science basecamp in Davos, during the week of the forum.
Arctic Basecamp is comprised of a group of worldwide leading scientists who specialize in the Arctic, according to a press release. They have set up realistic Arctic basecamp at the World Economic Forum for the past three years to bring a message of global risk to the world leaders.
The World Economic Forum will be held Jan 21-23 and is part of the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas, according to a press release. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests, according to a press release.
Five youth were selected from around the world to join the Arctic Basecamp; they come from Uganda, Brazil, The Marshall Islands, Greenland and Hood River. As Youth Tent director, Jones will be working with her fellow representatives on educating, advocacy and fundraising. She has been active in climate crisis advocacy through Earth Action Club, at forums and public events for the past several years, and spoke at a United Nations climate crisis summit in 2018.
The Davos forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance,” according to the WEF website, www.arcticbasecamp.org.
“Moral and intellectual integrity is at the heart of everything it does. This is a pivotal year for the WEF,” according to WEF.
“It marks its 50th anniversary, and the 2020 WEF Meeting’s theme will be stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world. It will bring together 3,000 participants from around the world, and aim to give concrete meaning to ‘stakeholder capitalism’, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governanc,” according to WEF. “For climate activism, the year 2020 marks an important point in time when we need to start bending the global CO2 emissions curve.”
According to the Arctic Basecamp website, to avoid climate change reaching a point of no return, world leaders need to boldly make decisions that benefit the planet, especially the Arctic.
The Arctic Basecamp at Davos concept was created by Pentland Centre Director Gail Whiteman, as a vehicle to bring this message to global leaders. With co-organiser Dr. Jeremy Wilkinson she has brought the event to the World Economic Forum each year from 2017 to 2019, calling for action from global leaders to apply responsive and responsible leadership to address global risks from Arctic change.
(1) comment
What a perk for a HRVH senior...to fly thousands of miles in a jumbo diesel fueled jet just to rub elbows with the very rich and famous elite from around the world. Even better when she has an actual sanctioned reason to go other than just the usual nice vacation in Switzerland. It is beautiful.
Who knows where this experience will lead next. Perhaps a base camp tent near the polar ice cap to count polar bears. Endless possibilities to save the world.
