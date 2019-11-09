Round Room LLC, Verizon wireless retailer, announced it will recognize veterans at nearly 550 of its TCC stores in honor of Veterans Day.
Nov. 9-11, TCC will be hosting a “Veterans Rock” appreciation event at 2149 Cascade Ave. Ste 104.
Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
Employees will also be onsite answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts. Each veteran who attends the event will receive a TCC water bottle, along with other giveaway items.
“Veterans Rock” is one of the four philanthropic initiatives via TCC.
“This is our third annual Veterans Rock event, and we are proud to continue the tradition of recognizing deserving service men and women in communities across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC.
