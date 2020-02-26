Is your pooch pin-up material? Do you have an absolutely “paw-fect” photo of your dog?
Put your pup and your photography skills to good use and help Hood River Adopt A Dog raise money for dogs.
The 2021 HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar, Photography Edition is set to be produced in May of this year and Hood River Adopt A Dog is looking for local pups to be featured.
“For this year’s HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar Online Photo Contest, it’s all about photography,” said a HRAAD press release. “We’re looking for the most amazing photo of your pooch.
“Yes, we know all photos of your dog are amazing. But do you have an image that is not only beautiful, but somehow captures the personality, beauty and soul of your beloved fur-babe(s)? We need that photo,” continued the press release.
Enter your photogenic pup online. Each entry is $25 which reserves your copy of the 2021 HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar, Photography Edition. Once your picture has been entered, each vote is $1.
“Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of homeless dogs,” said the press release.
“Once you submit your entry, you can share it with your family and friends and encourage them to vote.”
Top prize in this year’s contest is a photo-shoot with local lifestyle photographer John Laptad, who will be shooting the cover shot featuring the top dog. The photos from this shoot will also be featured at our Lucky Dog Casino Night at the Hood River Hotel on Thursday, May 28 at 6 p.m.
The contest runs through April 10. Submit photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/hraad2020.
About HRAAD
Adopt A Dog, Inc. (Hood River Adopt a Dog) is a 501c3 corporation that cares for shelter dogs at the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell. Its many foster homes help care for dogs outside the shelter.
The volunteers of Adopt a Dog are at the shelter twice each day providing care, food, exercise and attention along with the staff. Additionally, for dogs in the adoption program, HRAAD teaches basic manners, places them in foster homes when possible and provides veterinary care, including vaccinations and transport to local clinics for spay/neuter surgery and for other needed urgent care, all in preparation for placement into new, loving homes through our program.
Adopt a Dog operates on adoption fees, donations and small grants.
