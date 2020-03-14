The Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District is still taking orders for its annual plant sale, but only until March 25.
“We still have many native seedlings (bareroot conifers, deciduous trees and flowering shrubs) available for $1.75-$2.75 each,” said a press release.
Visit the HRSWCD website at www.hoodriverswcd.org to download an order form and gather information on plant descriptions and site suitability. Tree and shrub orders can be placed now by mail.
Purchases will be available for pick up on sale days of Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, at 3005 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River.
“If you miss out on pre-ordering or just want to pick up some extra trees, plan on coming to our sale, any plants not pre-sold will be available for purchase on the sale days,” said a press release.
Contact Kris Schaedel with any questions 541-386-4588.
