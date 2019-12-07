On Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m., HRVHS Girl Up will show the first movie in their annual three-part movie series at Hood River Cinemas, “Difret.”
The film won top awards at Sundance, Berlin, Amsterdam and several other film festivals, said a HRVHS Girl Up press release.
This year, HRVHS Girl Up is raising money to combat gender-based violence in places like Uganda, India, Guatemala and Liberia. They have set a goal to raise at $4,500 to help support United Nations programs that are keeping girls safe. HRVHS will show one film each month in December, January and February.
“Together with the UN, HRVHS Girl Up is working to prevent early marriage, teen pregnancy, trafficking and other forms of gender-based violence,” said the press release.
“This three-part movie series educates the community about the realities, struggles and often triumphs of girls around the world,” continued the press release.
In the past two years, HRVHS Girl Up has raised $44,000 to support girls in other countries. The money goes directly to the United Nations Foundation to support girls around the world in education, health education and empowerment.
“Thanks to the generosity of Hood River Cinemas, 100 percent of ticket sales go to the United Nations Foundation,” said the press release.
About the film
“Difret” was filmed in Ethiopia; Angelina Jolie is executive producer. The film shows how some longstanding traditions lead to the subjugation of women and girls. “A young lawyer who travels to an Ethiopian village to represent Hirut, a 14-year-old girl who shot her would-be husband as he and others were practicing one of the nation’s oldest traditions: Abduction into marriage,” said the press release.
