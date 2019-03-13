A6 HRVHS at OCHS.jpg

HRVHS Speech and Debate team members Maggie Bertrand (at right), Jacob Kaplan (at left) and Audrey Schlemmer (middle).

 Submitted photo

The HRVHS Duo Interpretation Team of Maggie Bertrand (at right) and Jacob Kaplan (at left) won third place at the Diana Vazquez Duque Invitational at Oregon City High School on March 2. Audrey Schlemmer (middle) took fourth Place in Dramatic Interpretation. The team will now compete to qualify for State and National tournaments.

