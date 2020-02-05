One hundred and two Hood River Valley High School art entries in drawing, 2D and 3D art have received Gold Key, Silver Key or Honorable Mention in the Oregon State level of the Scholastic Art Awards 2020. They are students of HRV art teachers Carol Birdsell, Matthew Gerlick, Gabrielle Iversen and Amirra Malak.
State level Gold Key winners will go on to the national Scholastic Art competition to compete for medals and a chance to attend the medal award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York if they win a Gold Medal after the second round of judging. National awards will be announced in March.
Hood River’s state Gold Key winners’ work will be displayed at a special exhibit in the lobby at the Columbia Center for the Arts for the month of February. Students who have won Gold Keys will be honored at an award ceremony at the gallery on First Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to come and meet the artists.
For more information on the Scholastic Art Awards, visit artandwriting.org. Follow the Hood River Valley High School art department on Instagram and Facebook @hrvhsfinearts to view all award winners’ work soon.
Gold Key winners
Kathryn Guadagnuolo (1 senior portfolio Gold Key, 8 Gold Keys), Claire Bokovoy (4 Gold Keys, 1 Editorial Cartoon Gold Key sponsored by the Herb Block Foundation), Edgar Luna, Erika Wellenstein, Fiona Rand, Isabella Gibson, Kalvin Young, Luka Paider, Niko Swihart, Sierra Lavoie and Teddy Parkinson
Silver Key winners
Brooklyn Williams (2 Silver Keys, 1 Senior Portfolio Silver Key), Fiona Rand (3), Claire Bokovoy (2), Ione Walker (2), Abigail Lannoo, Amy Fowler, Ellieana Bounds, Isabella Gibson, Jack Grim, Jocelyn Grajeda, Josephine Stenn, Julian Yue, Kalvin Young, Lena Parsons, Marisa Rigert, Niko Swihart, Patricia Pacheco, Rose Siragusa and Tate Hixson
Honorable Mentions
Patricia Pacheco (5), Brooklyn Williams (4), Luka Paider (3), Amy Fowler (2), Claire Bokovoy (2), Ella Colliander (2), Ione Walker (2), Lillian Piatt (2), Mildred Del Angel (2), Niko Swihart (2), True Becker (2), Abigail Lannoo, Aiden Wood, Bridgette Bonglamphone, Claudio Gutierrez, Erika Cazarez, Faith Ocheskey, Fiona Rand, Hailey Betts, Jessica Galvez, Kalvin Young, Kendall Posey, Lena Parsons, Madisyn Quary-Cattani, Marcos Cisneros, Max Jones, Maya Corcoran, Nate Schutt, Reed Mamuska, Rose Siragusa, Sean Arpag, Sydney Campbell, Tate Hixson, Teddy Parkinson, Vivian Olson, Yesenia Rosales
