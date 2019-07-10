Molly Schwarz’s newest “I Hate Cancer” Concert happens July 12-13, 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Art.
Schwarz, who runs a Hood River private music school, will present “Smother! You Can’t Spell It Without Mother!” — her frank and often ribald take on parenting.
She and her husband, Dan, have three boys: Dane, 10, Cassidy, 7, and Whit, 4.
Proceeds benefit the Vivian Rose Weaver Defeat DIPG Foundation. Vivian is a local 4 year-old-girl with an inoperable brain tumor; 100 percent of the funds go to the foundation for research.
In addition, expect a passing of the hat for the foundation, with an anoymous donor matching those donations.
Tickets are $35 and available on eventbrite/I Hate Cancer.
Schwarz blends comedy, original music and covers, and sketches and songs by guest artists.
“I tell stories about my kids — lots of self-deprecation,” she said.
She stressed that “Smother” is a repeat of a show she premiered in Portland under the same title, with a few updates.
“I’m really excited to bring it to a new audience,” she said.
Also scheduled to perform are Erick Haynie, Kristie Mitchell and Dave Henehan, all of Hood River.
Adding comic talents is actor Mark Derbecker of White Salmon, who wrote several sketches, and Meredith Kay Clark, who recently performed the “Blue (Joni Mitchell)” concert at CCA.
Sample joke: “I tell my audience, ‘If you become a parent, don’t - ever - play - with - your - kids. Once you start, you can’t stop, and it’s SO boring.’”
Also at the concert, a screening of a short video from OPB about the Weaver family.
Songs Schwarz chose, tongue in cheek, include “The Mother” by Brandi Carlile and “Little Girls” from Annie, “about my disdain for kids in general.”
Her one original song, “Dear Warby Parker” is “about how irresponsible I am.”
Past shows have helped the Don Benton Cancer Fund and to purchase a 3-D cancer scanning machine at Providence, which has been lead sponsor since the start.
This year, Schwarz sought $500 individual sponsors.
The shows typically sell out. Since its start, the concerts have raised more than $40,000 for cancer patients or research.
Vivian’s parents are Simon and Katie Weaver of Underwood, medical professionals who work in Hood River.
“I’m glad to be able to do something, even a little bit,” Schwarz said.
The “I Hate Cancer” show started seven years ago. A long-time friend died of cancer, and Schwarz thought, “I want to do something, I have a background in theater I hadn’t touched in awhile. I had been teaching for a number of years, but the performance part was stagnant. It was okay, because I was a new mom and busy.”
Schwarz had her music school on Hull Street for five years, two years before that in other spaces, and taught the program in New York for several years before that.
This is an encore performance of her show that premiered in February.
Schwarz, who teaches children music, stressed that the show involves mature language and themes and is intended for adults, though it is suitable for mature 12-year-olds.
