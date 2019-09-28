“Cell,” an immigration story, returns to the ACT stage at the Hood River Valley Adult Center for a limited three-performance run Oct. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
The play was written by playwright Cassandra Medley and performed nationally by an all-black cast. “Cell” was performed last year in Hood River with an all-white cast.
The return of “Cell” to the ACT stage is made possible by a grant from the Salvador Fund of the Community Gorge Foundation.
The story follows three women workers at an immigration center. This year’s production will be a staged performance with an all Hispanic cast: Viviana Rafalowski as Rosa, Sonia Marquez as Marta, Leti Valle as Jenny and Juan Reyes as Leo. Following each performance, there will be a community talk-back with the playwright, actors and the director, Gary Young, allowing for an exploration into immigration issues in light of the play and the current national situation, said a press release.
Tickets are $10 at the door, or $20 for group and family tickets, with proceeds supporting Meals on Wheels and the programs of the Hood River Valley Adult Center.
