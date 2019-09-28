Gorge Happiness Month events return for fourth year in the Gorge in October with 20 different free events and participation by over 140 different businesses and organizations in 10 different towns.
Sponsored by Providence, One Community Health, Pacific Source and Hood River Lions, Gorge Happiness Month is 31 days focused on the three daily actions scientifically proven to make people happier: Gratitudes, acts of kindness and moments of silence. The goal is to inspire as many people as possible to kick-start these habits.
The initiative is based on a number of studies that show that happier people are healthier, including lower rates of cardiovascular disease, longer lives, faster healing after injuries and better immunity, according to Gorge Happiness Month Founder Emily Reed.
“Acts of kindness also helps to create more connection throughout the community,” Reed said.
Companies, organizations and schools participate by saying gratitudes in meetings, hanging posters for staff to write compliments to each other, giving away random drinks to customers, free hugs, posts on social media, happiness themed sandwich specials, sidewalk chalk messages, trivia questions and more.
People are encouraged to tell others about any random acts of kindness they do, since it has an additional positive effect on the those who hear about it.
“Bragging about kindness and happiness makes more people kind and happy,” Reed said.
Those interested in the full schedule of events through the Gorge or in signing up to participate can visit the website at www.GorgeHappiness.org and contact emilyl.reed@gorgehappiness.org.
