For most of us, Hood River’s Fourth of July fireworks means finding a place to park and watch the show. For Paul Zastrow, the Hood River Lions Club Chief Safety Officer, preparations for the community’s fireworks show begin in January.
Lions’ veteran Zastrow is tasked with not only providing a show that impresses, but more importantly, making sure that all spectators and volunteers are out of harm’s way when the pyrotechnics hit the night sky.
Thanks to Zastrow’s government-issued ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) license, he can legally purchase fireworks up to six times a year. And purchase he does. This year, he bought more than 400 individual fireworks worth roughly $18,500.
It’s ‘up in the air’
Many people flock to the Hood River waterfront to watch the firework show every year, yet few know what goes on behind the scenes to make it happen. In January, Zastrow places the order with Western Display. The fireworks don’t arrive until early July, hopefully by July 1.
Zastrow and the Lions have a plan, but the actual result is theoretical. They don’t know how the show will look until it’s in the air.
Zastrow needs an ATF license to order this rocketry, and in order to hold an ATF license for this, he must have secure storage for them. Zastrow’s storage, called a storage “magazine,” is actually a secure large box located in Dee, where he also builds and stores the homemade mortar holders. Zastrow himself builds these holders for the mortars, from which all of Hood River’s fireworks launch.
Not just anyone can handle these fireworks. They require a licensed pyrotechnician. To secure certification, Zastrow had to participate in training led by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Last year, a team of 23 Lions volunteers helped organize, set up and launch the fireworks.
As soon as the fireworks arrive, Zastrow stores them in his magazine until the day of the Fourth. The Lions’ team of volunteers transports the mortars down to the Spit.
The Spit will be closed to public access from noon on July 3 to noon on July 5. From there, the mouth of the Hood River, they organize the mortars in groups from east to west. The actual fireworks are not brought down to the waterfront until the morning of the Fourth, when they begin to place the fireworks in the mortars. It takes about six hours to rig the mortars and attach the electronic fuses.
Making connections
When connecting the electric fuses, the team must make sure the fuses are connected to the shell of the firework. The fuse must be centered to ignite the burst charge. If it is too far in or too short, it will not fire. A wiring harness is used to fasten the fuse to a firing box. A switch harness is used to test if the wire is live and ready to be fired. Once the switch is flipped, and contact is made between the electric fuse and the firework fuse, the pyrotechnic is launched 50-300 feet in the air.
A few hours before the show, while folks are grilling their hamburgers, the pyrotechnicians are testing fuses to see if they light up on the switchboard located at least 100 feet away. Chief Pyrotechnician Tammy Hughes decides who gets to send off each one and when to light each fuse. After the finale, described as “chaotic” by Zastrow but amazing by those watching, the team has to wait at least 20 minutes to see if there are any delayed starts: Fireworks that may still explode. The volunteers clean up as much as they can before coming back in the morning to make sure they leave the Spit just the way they found it.
Display at dusk
The show starts at 10 p.m., with a few test fireworks before that.
While you are reading this, Zastrow is carefully storing the fire power. When you make your grocery list for the barbecue, he’s building the mortar holders. As the community enjoys the parade, the Lions crew is busy setting up the show.
And while we all relax on a blanket that evening, they are working diligently to deliver an amazing fireworks show that celebrates this country and brings our community together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.