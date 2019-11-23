The Hood River News and The Dalles Chronicle have a new sports/news reporter on staff: Gabriel Bravo.
Bravo will split his time between Hood River and The Dalles, covering sports for the News and writing news stories for the Chronicle.
He grew up in Pasco, Wash., and moved to Hood River in September, joining the News and Chronicle staffs in October.
“So far, I’ve been loving the community, everybody is so nice, downtown is amazing, and they have great food locations. I’ll stick around for a while.”
Bravo graduated from Washington State University in May 2019, where he studied journalism and media production, with a minor in psychology.
“I was thinking, with that journalism degree, I could write about different interests that I like and not fully commit myself to one interest that I like,” said Bravo. “I wouldn’t want to study for one thing and just focus on one thing forever.”
Some interests he’s currently interested in writing about? Trying out racing school and maybe getting his pilot’s license, “to see what it’s like,” Bravo said. He’s also looking to get a cat — though that adventure might not make it into print.
Gabriel Bravo covers sports for Hood River News and general news for The Dalles Chronicle. He can be reached at gbravo@hoodrivernews.com.
