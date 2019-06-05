Jovana De La Torre and Jamie Robinson were selected as the Elks Students of the Month for May. Both award winners are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.
De La Torre is the daughter of Maria and Ignacio De La Torre. She has two siblings, Laura and Orlando, who both attend Oregon State University. De la Torre maintains a 3.68 cumulative GPA while dedicating many hours to volunteer work and athletics.
At HRVHS, De La Torre is a member of the National Honor Society and is a Student Ambassador, helping orient new students to the high school and assisting at the student store. She is also a Link Leader for incoming freshmen, helping them feel comfortable and more informed about the high school. She assisted at the Evening of Excellence, Scholarship Night, and volunteered at the concession stand for home basketball games. Along with other National Honor Society members, she walked the neighborhood, asking for food donations for the FISH Food Bank. She helped out with the HRVHS Canned Food Drive, taking donations of canned food and cash for FISH as well.
For Community Work Day, De La Torre pulled weeds, mowed grass and washed windows. She also helped out at the Mid Valley annual carnival. She tapped into her soccer skills when she volunteered as a trainer for youngsters at the Little Eagles soccer camp. During the holidays, she helped to fill bags with gifts for the Christmas Project, an experience that was especially meaningful to her because as a child, she had received gifts from the same project. It meant a lot to her as a child, and she is sure it meant a lot to the children she helped.
De La Torre participated in the Hood River Volleyball Club for two years, practicing during the week and traveling to tournaments on the weekends. As a junior, she played tennis for HRVHS for the first time and played well enough to be on the varsity team. De La Torre was a Dynamos soccer club team member in 2018 and has been a HRVHS soccer team member for all four years, dedicating many hours to practice and matches. As a senior, she was elected by her teammates to be team captain and was awarded the Coach’s Award.
Outside of school and volunteer activities, De La Torre has worked as a babysitter and as a teaching assistant to youngsters for Hood River County School District’s summer school. De La Torre plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall, majoring in pre-medicine.
Robinson is the daughter of Dave and Kim Robinson. She has an older sister, Lauren, who is attending Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
A member of the National Honor Society, Robinson carries a cumulative GPA of 4.00 while taking various Honors and AP classes including Honors English and literature classes, AP Human Geography, AP U.S. History, AP Calculus, and AP Physics. Robinson has been on the Hood River Valley Swim Team since 2014 and has been a member of the Empire Water Polo Club since 2015. In addition, she has been a member of the HRVHS Varsity Water Polo team all four years of high school, helping to lead the team to a third place finish in State in 2015, Conference Champions in 2016, State Champions in 2016 and 2017, and in 2018, was chosen as the State MVP.
Robinson is a member of the GSA Club at HRVHS and serves on the executive council of that organization. She is a member of the Leos club as well, dedicating hours of volunteer service collecting and sorting bottles and cans to collect money to give back to those in need in our community. She also helped sell fireworks with the Leos and worked at the FISH Food Bank, sorting and organizing food and assisting clients. She helped put together toiletry care packs for the homeless shelter and during the holiday season, she worked with the Leos to buy gifts for those in need.
Helping others is important to Robinson, witnessed by her work as a tutor for a geometry student and assisting a fellow water polo teammate with her Extended Application Project.
In the community, Robinson worked with Hood River Parks and Recreation to clear and make trails behind the tennis/pickle ball courts at the high school and did trail clean up on the Indian Creek Trail. She helped run the Westside School Family Engineering Night and helped families and groups participate in the activities.
Utilizing her swimming knowledge and skills, Robinson helped to organize and ref the 14U and 12U water polo tournament and directed swimmers and timed events for a USA Masters swim meet. In 2016, she assisted swimmers and kept the beach site organized for the Cross Channel Swim. The Cross Channel Swim was particularly meaningful to Robinson, as she was able to help swimmers of all ages to complete their lifelong goals.
When she isn’t involved in school activities or swimming in the pool, Robinson has worked as a restaurant hostess and busser, a middle school math tutor and a babysitter.
Robinson will be attending Santa Clara University in California this fall, majoring in Environmental Science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.