 Fred Duckwall: ‘We want to honor our growers and our employees’

We caught up with Fred Duckwall, president of his family company for the past 27 years.(He retires this year, and Ed Weathers takes on the role of president.)

HRN: What’s important to Duckwall about its centennial?

“We want to honor, especially, the growers who have stayed with us all these years and helped make us successful, and our employee base that is super good. They help make the company run efficiently and achieve our target profitability. We want to say thank you to the community for being a part of it all.”

(The company is hosting events open to growers, employees and invited guests.)

HRN: Talk about your grower loyalty and the quality of your work force; how did you as a company work to foster those two essential things?

“I think the most important thing we could have done is make sure our growers are profitable in their operations. They make money to expand and continue, the economic model for any business.

“Our employees are especially valuable to us because they have the skills to run the packing house and cold storage and sales desk, and the fact they continue to produce makes them a valuable asset to the firm. It takes time. Everyone had to break into a job.”

HRN: What has Duckwall done to sustain your growers and the quality of your employees?

“The bottom line is how much can we get for the fruit in the marketplace, and that continues to be a benchmark. We develop our own marketing strategy for the season and base that on the factors we see for the season: Size of the crop, quality of the crop, competitive factors we’re going to be involved with and once we develop a plan we try to turn that plan and those resources into a successful season.”

HRN: In terms of grower loyalty, how does it work?

“Sometimes growers will split their crop and go to two packers, but most growers are strictly Duckwall growers.”

HRN: What have been periods of growth and challenge for Duckwall?

“In 1919, my grandfather made the first trip to Europe, and lined up buyers there and spent time in domestic market in Washington looking for domestic fruit to pack.

“One year he had a contract to pack plums for a grower in Elgin, Ore., and somehow the deal fell through, but the labels said ‘Duckwall Plums.’ We’ve still got a few of those labels still around.

“Probably the toughest time for the firm was prior to World War II. Typically the fruit was purchased from the growers for cash. In 1937, there was the Depression, and it likewise created huge losses for my dad. The fruit wouldn’t return him (financially) what he paid the growers. It took him several years, but he ended up repaying every grower the money they settled on for the fruit. It was an obligation, no way was going to try to get out of that debt. In the agricultural sector there were still some serious problems” (in 1937).

HRN: What do you see moving forward?

“We’ve been technologically inefficient for a long time. There really haven’t been  many changes. The electronic sizers are replacing the mechanical sizers. That’s an improved efficiency.

“Now our biggest challenge is labor. The labor force is diminishing, and we’re going to have to figure out how to replace labor with technology. One of the major opportunities that’s happening right now is that the pear industry is in the midst of changing their sorting process to ‘defect sorting’: Sorting and grading are literally done by a machine rather than a person. Right now with mechanical sorting you have eight people to a table. With electronic defect sorting you can do the same job with two people to a table. It’s a pretty substantial labor differential.”

HRN: You’re not talking about eliminating employees; this is the way to meet the problem of not enough workers.

"That’s right."

HRN: How soon will you incorporate this?

“Diamond and Underwood have made the shift. We have not made the change yet, by choice. Within two years or less we will also be defect sorting. Within about two and a half years, we will have shifted.”

HRN: That’s extensive retooling. Also, do you currently have the land?

“It is a very significant change  — expensive retooling. The company a way of doing this on our existing land and we expects to spend $7-$10 million.”

From Hood River News’ “Early Duckwall family history traced to Paasch family in 1887,” by Susan Crowley in the 1994 Panorama special section:
Since 1882, when the coming of the O.W.R.& N. Railroad had created new market possibilities, pioneer families had been clearing the heavy timber off the land in the Pine Grove area.
In 1887, August (Augie) Paasch, his wife, Catherine, and their five children, including their 2-year-old daughter Minnie, had arrived via cattle boat and Minnesota from Keil, Germany.
They settled in the Pine Grove area of the Hood River Valley in 1888, and bought 160 acres of heavily timbered land for $3,500. Besides clearing acres of their own land for orchard, beginning in 1900, Paasch also ran Albert and Ollie Mason’s orchard until Albert Mason was able to move down from Portland.
By 1905, like most growers of the day, Paasch had built his own private packing house near his family’s white clapboard house. When the Mt. Hood Railway came through in 1907, the railway agreed to put a spur to his packing house, and no expense, in exchange for a right of way.
Paasch became one of the first valley orchardists, if not the first, to export fruit overseas. These connections were later to benefit the whole valley when a young newcomer, John C. Duckwall, began courting the Paasch’s handsome daughter, Minnie, a few years later.
John Charles Duckwall was born in Indianapolis in 1882, the year the railroad first came to Hood River. An athletic boy, he had been captain of his championship high school baseball team and a champion quarter-miler in track. His physical toughness was to prove essential in the years ahead.
He joined the staff of the American National Bank in Indianapolis and became manager of the transit department. But he had another kind of transit in mind: Friends were heading west to a place called Hood River for great adventures, and he wanted to follow.
With his friend Ed Winter, in 1910, he bought 20 acres of uncleared land in the gently rolling hills slightly west of Odell. That land was off Wy’east Road, near the end of the lane Phillip Kollas had hacked out of the forest for his own homestead. The road is now called Kollas Road. Part of neighboring Wy’east Road, recalls Duckwall’s son, Dick, was once called Duckwall Road.
Pioneer life was not for Ed Winter, and after he returned to banking in the Midwest, Duckwall and is cousin Horace Sylvester cleared and planted seven acres of apple trees. As was the custom then, they interplanted strawberries between the rows to bring in cash while the saplings grew.
“It took seven or eight years before the trees would be productive,” said Dick. “During that time, he was cutting wood to earn money to make a living.”
Duckwall bought the wood from neighbors who were clearing their land, and hauled it into Hood River to sell. This was backbreaking work for a man who was trained as a banker, even for an athlete. It brought in precious little money, but he kept at it.
Duckall also eked out the time and money to build a house. The homestead was purchased in 1942 by Joe Kollas, who Dick recalls moved the house closer to the road, about 200 feet east of where it was originally placed.
Not long after he came to the valley, he had fallen in love with Minnie Paasch. Minnie had tough local roots as a pioneer-family child who had grown up playing in logging fields, and who had recovered from a horse-kick to the head at the age of 4.
By the time she and Duckwall met, August Paasch’s orchards were among the best-bearing in the valley. He was the first valley grower to export fruit, presumably capitalizing on his relatively fresh network of European friends and family.
Minnie and John were married on Aug. 14, 1912, at the fine 17-room Paasch home, built just the year before. The house still stands today on Paasch Road.
The Duckwalls’ first child, John William, was born in 1915. Though he was picking as early as 1915, the first real Duckwall harvest in 1919 was picked by Minnie and one of the Duckwalls’ sisters in a nearby rented barn on Paasch Road.
Duckwall drew on his midwest connections to establish an eastern market. His brother, William St. Clair Duckwall in Indianapolis, arranged to sell the apples to a midwest buyer and the apples were shipped to him.
That very year, disaster struck the valley in 1919. The winter temperatures in November 1919 plummeted, by some accounts to 27 degrees below zero.
John Duckwall’s early business diaries enter the words “storm” and “20 below zero” on Nov. 11-12.
A number of orchardists, including Augie Paasch, took nature’s hint and began to replant their orchards to pears, which are more cold-hard. This began a trend toward pears in lieu of apples that continues today.
Duckwall’s neighbors had noticed the good money he’d made in his first shipment to Indianapolis. In 1920, perhaps anxious to do especially well after the big freeze, many consigned their apples to Duckwall for sale.
He sent his neighbors’ fruit off with his, and did well by them. The packing and shipping firm of Duckwall Brothers was born, (100) years ago.
Fred Duckwall noted in a recent interview, “Until 1970, we were two-thirds pears and one-third apples.
“My grandfather on my mother’s side came out here from North Dakota, but he was a Diamond grower. I had a father and a grandfather involved in the fruit industry.”

