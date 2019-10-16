Fruit and Craft Fair returns
The annual Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair, held at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, returns Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Parking and admission are free.
Taste test apples and pears while shopping for gourmet food products, flowers, baked goods, jewelry, arts and crafts, custom furniture and more. All items are grown, made or crafted in the four counties in Oregon and Washington that make up the central Columbia River Gorge, said a press release.
The Odell Garden Club’s annual show and sale will be held in the Floral building.
Parkdale Garden Club and Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club will also be in the Floral Building with plants, baked goods, hand crafts and more, with proceeds going to various garden club projects throughout the valley. For more information, email pamcrider97031@gmail.com
The Hood River Art Club will exhibit their annual gallery-style show and sale. Hood River Valley High School FFA will sell barbecue, and the fair kitchen will also be open. In the fairgrounds area will be a Ranch Sorting competition, with a clinic at 9 a.m. and competition at 1 p.m.
More fall eventsColumbia Gorge Riverkeeper
hosts a tree planting event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at Nichols Natural Area. Coffee and donuts will be served at this public work party, and all are welcome. RSVP at bit.ly/NicholsNaturalAreaOct19
The Parkdale Grange will hosts its annual Chuckwagon Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (one day only). Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for children 5-12 years old.
Stave and Stone Winery, 3827 Fletcher Drive, hosts a pumpkin carving contest Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a pumpkin and be entered for a chance to win a prize. Customers and judges will vote for their favorite pumpkins — winner announced around 5 p.m. This is a 21 and over event.
Mt. View Orchards
hosts its annual Swiss-Edelweiss Day on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy Swiss accordion music and yodeling, and a full Swiss meal featuring wurst (sausage), homemade sauerkraut, grilled onions and apple strudel. Mt. View is located at 6670 Trout Creek Ridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale. For details, visit www.mtvieworchards.com/activities
Trout Lake Abbey
will host OctSOBERfest Oct. 25-27 with a variety of activities, all free, including speaker Gary Sanders Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and a barbecue picnic from 1-5 p.m. The event, which celebrates sobriety and recovery, is free and open to all. More information at richard.withers@att.net
or 414-587-4065.
Packer Farm Place,
3020 Thomsen Road, hosts its Fall Festival through Thursday, Oct. 31. General admission provides entrance to a variety of family-friendly activities, including pumpkin bowling and a corn maze. For details visit packerorchards.com/fall-festival
