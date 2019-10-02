Rotary provided one more reason to pause along Oak Street.
Or, to borrow from Spanish, reason to “Paz.”
The fourth Rotary Peace pole, an annual project, is in place at the base of the Hood River Library stairway, at Fifth and Oak. The six-inch obelisk was installed the pole last week with help from students in the Firehouse Learning Program of Hood River Valley High School.
Rotary has also placed Peace Poles at Jackson Park, Nichols Basin Park and the Children’s Park the last three years. Peace Poles are reminders that there may be better alternatives to conflict, according to Rotarian Steve Schmidt, who serves on the club Peacebuilder Committee.
“May Peace Prevail on Earth” appears in 25 languages (and a new Braille plaque at Oak Street) including those representing the countries of Hood River Rotary exchange students through the years — English, Spanish, Chinese, Thai, French, Hindi, Danish, German, Portuguese and Swiss.
More poles are planned in the future, according to Schmidt.
The Oak Street pole features Greek and Turkish, honoring the Cyprus Rotary students who have visted Hood River in the past two years. Peacebuilder Clubs throughout Oregon have dedicated hundreds of Peace Poles throughout the region. There are hundreds around the U.S. and in 159 other countries.
Peace Poles initially started in the country of Japan, and have spread worldwide with many distinguished dedicators, including Mother Theresa, the Dalai Lama, Pope John Paul II, Coretta Scott King, and presidents of many countries.
The first Hood River Peace Pole, while predating the Rotary project, was installed in June 1996 behind Horsefeathers Restaurant, visible from Brick Stratton Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.