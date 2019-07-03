Independence Day in Hood River County comes down to main events in Hood River, Odell and Cascade Locks.
 
Things get started early with the Kollas-Cranmer Run from Odell to Hood River on July 4 (see story, this page), overlapping a bit with the annual parade.
 
Odell, Cascade Locks
 
At 4 p.m., the Odell July 4 parade begins, and some folks roll, ride, or walk in both this and the Hood River parades. It starts at Mid Valley Elementary and goes through the commercial district; in past years, crowds have enjoyed seeing fire trucks, vintage cars, kids on bikes and plenty of horses. (And, yes, candy-tossing.)
 
In Cascade Locks, the community gathers at Marine Park   for picnics and games, followed by the fireworks display from Thunder Island starting at dusk.
 
HR parade essentials
 
Want to get in on the fun? “Hood River Together” is the theme; keep it in mind for your decorations, and form up at 8:30 a.m. on July 4 on the Heights.
Entrants are asked to adhere to the “no candy tossing” rule.
 
Parade entry forms can be obtained at the start of the parade route at Elliot and Eighth streets. Entries are charged a nominal fee of $10 to cover insurance, security and music.
 
Prizes will be awarded for the best entries representing businesses, non-profit organizations, music groups and children’s organizations.
 
The parade starts at Pacific and 12th streets, going north along 12th Street to May Street, then west past Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Jackson Park.
 
Jackson Park
 
At noon, with assistance of the Boy Scout the America, the U.S. flag will be raised.
 
“The Beat Goes On” band will be making its fourth appearance in the parade, and also in Jackson Park, along with the musical group, “Boka Marimba,” which will be on stage beginning at 12:45 p.m. until around 2 p.m.
 
In Jackson Park after the parade, there will be a bounce house for the young people and food and fun for purchase.
 
The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will provide a flyover of vintage planes at the start of the parade.
 
The Hood River Fire Department will do its annual barbecue hamburger/hot dog meal along with refreshments from other vendors. The vendor fee is $25 and spaces are limited. Register at 541-400-4444.
 
The fireworks
 
At 10 p.m., the Eyeopener Lions Club will provide another one of its fireworks displays that will last about 30 minutes.
 
Note that the area known as The Spit, across Nichols Basin from the Event Site, is closed to the public July 3-4 so the Lions can create a safe zone for set-up and ignition of fireworks. 
 
The display can be seen at the riverfront property of the Port of Hood River or virtually any other location around Hood River or White Salmon/Bingen.

Forest visitors, leave fireworks at home

For many, the Fourth of July means celebrating our country’s independence with barbecues, camping and, of course, fireworks. The Mt. Hood National Forest encourages the public to enjoy the holiday weekend, but to do so safely — and to be especially mindful of wildfire prevention on public lands.

 While there are no campfire restrictions at this time, campers are encouraged to think carefully before starting a campfire and to take measures to ensure that their fire burns safely and is thoroughly extinguished before leaving camp.

Visitors to national forests should always use caution to prevent human-caused wildfires. To reduce wildfire risk, please consider the following:

Fireworks are never allowed on federal public lands. This includes smaller consumer fireworks such as sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets and smoke balls.

 Before camping, learn of any fire restrictions in place and never leave a campfire unattended. Build campfires in open areas, preferably in existing fire rings. Make sure campfires are fully out and cool to the touch before leaving the area. (Please use the water and shovel technique.)

 When smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

 Avoid driving and parking in tall grasses. Exhaust particles and hot exhaust pipes can start grass fires. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires.

 Richard Periman, Mt. Hood National Forest supervisor, said, “Enjoy your national forest, but please, leave the fireworks at home!”

