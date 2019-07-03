Entrants are asked to adhere to the “no candy tossing” rule.
Kaleidoscope: Parades, pyro and more: Your July 4th fun guide
Independence Day in Hood River County comes down to main events in Hood River, Odell and Cascade Locks.
Things get started early with the Kollas-Cranmer Run from Odell to Hood River on July 4 (see story, this page), overlapping a bit with the annual parade.
Odell, Cascade Locks
At 4 p.m., the Odell July 4 parade begins, and some folks roll, ride, or walk in both this and the Hood River parades. It starts at Mid Valley Elementary and goes through the commercial district; in past years, crowds have enjoyed seeing fire trucks, vintage cars, kids on bikes and plenty of horses. (And, yes, candy-tossing.)
In Cascade Locks, the community gathers at Marine Park for picnics and games, followed by the fireworks display from Thunder Island starting at dusk.
HR parade essentials
Want to get in on the fun? “Hood River Together” is the theme; keep it in mind for your decorations, and form up at 8:30 a.m. on July 4 on the Heights.
Parade entry forms can be obtained at the start of the parade route at Elliot and Eighth streets. Entries are charged a nominal fee of $10 to cover insurance, security and music.
Prizes will be awarded for the best entries representing businesses, non-profit organizations, music groups and children’s organizations.
The parade starts at Pacific and 12th streets, going north along 12th Street to May Street, then west past Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital to Jackson Park.
Jackson Park
At noon, with assistance of the Boy Scout the America, the U.S. flag will be raised.
“The Beat Goes On” band will be making its fourth appearance in the parade, and also in Jackson Park, along with the musical group, “Boka Marimba,” which will be on stage beginning at 12:45 p.m. until around 2 p.m.
In Jackson Park after the parade, there will be a bounce house for the young people and food and fun for purchase.
The Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will provide a flyover of vintage planes at the start of the parade.
The Hood River Fire Department will do its annual barbecue hamburger/hot dog meal along with refreshments from other vendors. The vendor fee is $25 and spaces are limited. Register at 541-400-4444.
The fireworks
At 10 p.m., the Eyeopener Lions Club will provide another one of its fireworks displays that will last about 30 minutes.
Note that the area known as The Spit, across Nichols Basin from the Event Site, is closed to the public July 3-4 so the Lions can create a safe zone for set-up and ignition of fireworks.
The display can be seen at the riverfront property of the Port of Hood River or virtually any other location around Hood River or White Salmon/Bingen.
