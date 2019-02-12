As I traveled down to Chile for what it seems like the 100th time — and it probably has been the 100th time — I began to get used to Chile. I know the city like the back of my hand; I know what to expect from Chile.
This trip to Chile was amazing and I got to learn about both of my grandparents whom I didn’t have the pleasure to meet. I learned about how similar my grandfather was to me, regarding our shared passion for political activeness. I got to spend time at the house my parents have always dreamed of that was just recently built, on our family ranch that’s been in the family for hundreds of years.
Most of all, I really enjoyed being with family, eating the delicious empanadas, cazuela, and pastel de choclo that I have finally begun to like. I surely enjoyed the 95 degree weather; it surely beats the bitter cold here in Hood River.
I got to hang out with my dogs, who I haven’t seen in a year! I missed them so much.
Although I know what to expect in Chile, what I never get used to is its beauty: Seeing the soaring Andes mountain range, the agricultural fields, the lakes and the deserts. It’s truly the most beautiful place.
I go to Chile once or twice a year, if I’m lucky, to visit my family. My parents and I are the only ones here in the United States, and yes, it does get lonely and my parents do get homesick. I’m there to try and spend time with my family and I truly do have the best time.
It’s hard being away from your family and missing those big moments, but I am grateful for being able to go and visit them every year.
It’s the best gift I could ever have.
This trip to Chile was very sentimental to me, as it was probably the last time I’m able to go for a few years. I’m a senior in high school and I’ll be in college next year, and I don’t have the time to go and visit my family. I have to be here and focus on school and work.
But I will be there as soon as my responsibilities have been taken care of.
My cousins, though, will be here for my high school graduation. It’s a big moment that a part of my family will be at and I am very excited.
If you ever get a chance to travel, visit Chile. The people, the food, and the scenery is something you cannot miss out on.
