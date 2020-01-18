We’re off to a great start in 2020 with perfect vision at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s 10 pin bowling palace.
In the first week of the new year we’ve seen more strikes than a Mike Leach Air Raid offense. We had a perfect game, a near 300 and four 700s, including a near 800. Two leagues crowned round winners. Here are the details:
Bill Whetstine has taken to Orchard Lanes like a fish to water. His track game is simply perfect for the lane conditions up on the Heights. He’s got lots of speed, plenty of revs and he keeps his ball in play around the second arrow, which is what we bowlers call the track area. The upshot of all of that is the angle of entry of his ball into the pins at the 1-3 pocket is perfectly parallel to it which means the 3 pin hits the 6 pin and the 6 pin hits the 10 pin, they all fall down, time and time again.
The angle of entry for most of us mortals is not so perfect, hence, we leave lots of 10 pins, which we call a corner pin tap for right handers. That’s just being kind because the reason why we leave those 10 pins is because our angle of entry into the 1-3 pocket is flawed, it looks close but it’s not good enough. Well, Mr. Whetstine showed us how it’s done in last week’s hot-shot Fraternal league where he finished his nights’ work with 12 straight strikes for a perfect 300 game. One of them was a little shaky, coming in light but the 5-pin tipped over at the last moment. Everybody needs a little luck, right?
For the evening Bill tossed more strikes than the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole in fashioning a huge 791 three game series. BTW, Bill arrived here from Missouri about a year ago and this is his second 300 at Orchard Lanes. We were chatting the other day and he related that this is his seventh career perfect game. Bill is now carrying a pro-like 220 average, the highest in town. It’s all kind of like what Eddie Murphy said in the movie, “48 Hours”: There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Bill Whetstine!
Big crank artist Brandon Kawachi, who plays deep inside because he generates more revs than Sebastian Vettel, mauled the sticks again with a fine 722 series in the Industrial. That was also the setting for Joey Springs solid down and in game. Joey began his second game with a spare and then that speedy spinning sphere of his found nirvana, going off the sheet with eleven straight strikes for a nifty 290 game.
Joey finished the session with a cool 720 series. Local pro Jeff Miller also chipped in a 703 in the Industrial, which is kind of a ho-hummer for his legendary deep inside slants.
You want to talk about hot? How about the week Bernie Keys had? Young Ms. Keys warmed up that all-star arm of hers with a sweet 678 three game series in the Colts & Fillies, which, BTW, led everybody in scoring in the league, including all the men! How does that feel guys?
She wasn’t done. She did it again in the Lads & Lassies, going even higher with a beautiful 698 set that was capped by a big 263 game. Just two itty-bitty sticks more and Bernie would have notched that milestone 700.
Here’s a prediction for the new year: We expect the talented Ms. Keys will get that 700 this season! Bernie gets plenty of mustard on her ball and she plays the lanes down the right side which gives her a nice entry angle into the pocket. As we’ve said 1,000 times before, that produces piles of strikes and, ladies, if you were smart, you would do well to emulate Bernie’s game. Bernie is one of the top woman bowlers in town and she is a long time all-star. Oh, and you youngsters who complain that this game is too tough, get this, Bernie competes in senior leagues where she regularly beats everybody. If you’ve got to bowl Bernie, better bring your “A” game!
OK, let’s wrap this up with kudos for Mid-Columbia Diesel in the Industrial and Rolling Thunder in the County league. Both teams won a round. That puts both teams one step closer to winning their leagues, which is no easy feat. Congratulations to the formidable Diesel five, Mac Proffitt, Joey Springs, John Miller, George Buck and Rod Pratt; and Rolling Thunder’s trusty trio, Nate Lain, Nubia Contreras and Katie Haskins! Great bowling, everybody!
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial:
Brandon Kawachi — 266, 263, 243 games and 662, 722 series
Joey Springs — 290, 256 games and 720 series
Jeff Miller — 245, 237, 237, 235 games and 698, 703 series
Matt Hodges — 246, 246 games and 677,685 series
Dustin Ticknor — 247 game and 668 series
Lynn Spellman — 237 game and 661 series
Rod Pratt — 244, 243, 237 games and 656 series
Kevin Harris — 650 series
Bob Reid — 246, 246 games
Randy Nieto — 246 game
Steve Byers — 244 game
Nancy Asai — 224 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Brandon Kawachi — 255 game and 697 series
Jeff Miller — 278 game and 691 series
Jeremy Bloom — 651 series
Patrick Olson — 257 game
Shaiyan Brittle — 204 game
Michelle Kawachi — 203 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Bernie Keys — 256, 215 ,207 games and 678 series
Lee Rogers — 217, 204, 201 games and 622 series
Mike Parke — 239 game
Lynn Spellman — 225 game
Dick Sherrell — 206 game
Mick Sherrell — 203 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Bill Whetstine — 300,268 games and 791 series
Mike Weaver — 258 game and 670 series
Quinton Cox — 269 game and 650 series
Brandon Kawachi — 248 game
Levi Phelps — 245 game
Jeremy Bloom — 236 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
Bernie Keys — 263, 222, 213 games and 698 series
George Buck — 213 game
Jesse Flores — 202 game
Thursday afternoon County league:
Rod Pratt — 236, 209 games and 606 series
