Kids had fun Sept. 15 in an unusually-modified Kids Triathlon event.

The Triathlon drew 294 kids from Portland to Lyle and Mosier.

The fundraiser for school activities and wellness programs yielded $3,000 for each of the five elementary schools in the Hood River County School District: Cascade Locks, May Street, Mid Valley, Parkdale and Westside.

Volunteers included numerous former participants, “and a ton of people from the district and the community,” said co-organizer Nicole Sibert-Faaborg.

Participation was up from 265 last year, despite the threat wind and rain that arrived near the end of the event.

“Everyone made the most of it,” Sibert-Faaborg said. “It came down a little sideways but it held off enough.”

Many of the kids were already wet, having been sprayed down by a hose at the beach and then running through sprinklers before starting the middle, bicycling, phase.

Co-organizer Jace Castello came up with the hose idea in lieu of the usual swim, due to extremely low water in the Columbia, making any swim across the park beach unsafe.

Tia Wells held the hose on mist setting and kids went in groups of 10, taking up hula hoops and gyrating for a 10-count by Castello on megaphone.

The athletes then “swam” across the beach (some took Castello up on his urging to imitate swim strokes as they ran) where they were met with the next unusual Triathlon feature: A gauntlet of undulating foam swim noodles, wielded by middle schoolers.

From there, the kids ran up the short hill to the lawn, through the sprinklers, hopped on their bikes, did the two-wheeled loop back to the lawn, then ran down Portway and back to the finish line in front of the park, where parents and other supporters cheered them on. It all ended in a blustery squall, but the kids did not seem to mind.