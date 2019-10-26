Dragon Dashing

The Hood River Middle School track was the scene of the 2019 May Street Elementary Dragon Dash fitness event on Oct. 16. HRMS was used due to construction at the May Street campus. Youngsters started off seated on the school’s iconic concrete bleachers, filing down to the track in groups of 10. Middle schoolers, many of them May Street alumnae, were on lunch break at the time and some joined in on the run. May Street’s new Dragon mascot made his debut at the event, giving kids high fives.