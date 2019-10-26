Oct. 31 — Halloween Party at the Library, 4-7 p.m. at the Hood River and Cascade Locks libraries. Free books, apple cider and craft projects.
Oct. 31 — Hood River Elks Haunted House, 4-10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 304 Cascade Ave. Goodie bags at front door 4:30-8 p.m. Open to community; all ages.
Oct. 31 — Community Trick or Treating, 4:30 p.m. at Providence Down and Brookside manors. Until treats run out.
Oct. 31 — House of Count-CHALK-ula, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Chalk Gymnastics, Osprey Drive. For kids 5-12; $5, tickets at chalkgymnastics.com.
Oct. 31 — Safe Halloween, 5-7 p.m. in downtown Hood River. Oak Street will be closed to traffic and merchants will be handing out treats at the front of their businesses. Free.
Oct. 31 — Free Halloween Community Carnival, 6-8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran. Children’s game booths, candy, refreshments, foosball and air hockey, black light Nerf gun competitions, neon mini-golf, more.
Nov. 1 — Coco the Movie, 5 p.m. English (with Spanish subtitles) and 7 p.m. Spanish (with English subtitles) at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Part of Día de Muertos. Free; all welcome.
