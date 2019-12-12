The Foster Youth Holiday Gift Drive is accepting donations up through Monday, Dec. 16.
Drop off unwrapped gifts at two locations in The Dalles (Cascade Sotheby’s office at The Foley, 106 E. Fourth St. and the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation Office, 309 E. Second St.) and one location in Hood River (Lucky Littles, 201 Oak St.).
Gift tags with specific gift requests from local foster youth can also be picked up at these locations.
This year, over 115 children in the Gorge will be spending their holidays in foster care, said a press release, and a number of Gorge organizations, including Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, Columbia Gorge CASA, DHS, and Mid-Columbia Health Foundation (MCHF) have teamed up and are encouraging folks to help make the holidays a little brighter by donating a holiday gift.
For more information, call Columbia Gorge CASA at 541-386-3468.
