The online Top Value Reviews service has selected a local lavender festival as one of its top 30 “Small Towns with the Best Flower Shows” in the country.
The Hood River Lavender Daze was held July 17-18. Top Value Review had this to say:
“Each July, the Oregon town of Hood River hosts the weekend-long Oregon Lavender Daze Festival. Though the event includes vendor booths and activities for kids, the main purpose of this great flower festival is relaxation. Visitors are encouraged to meander and picnic among the lavender fields while listening to live music and sipping sample wines produced right there in Oregon.”
Top Value Reviews describes iteslf as “a data-driven, customer-centric, value-conscious website featuring product reviews and rankings,” said a press release.
“TopValueReviews.net was launched in 2014 and is maintained by a staff of consumer advocates and editors who pride themselves on presenting clear information and helping consumers make the best decisions possible,” said a press release.
Hood River Lavender Daze is actually held a mile or so south of Odell, on Straight Hill Road property owned and operated by the folks at Stave and Stone Winery.
Other Oregon and Washington towns listed in the Best Flower Shows article are: Canby, Dahlia Festival; Woodburn, Wooden Shoe TulipFest; Florence, Rhododendron Festival; Mt. Vernon, Wash., Skagit Valley Tulip Festival; Puyallup Daffodil Festival; and Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival.
