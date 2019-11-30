Details are as follows:
No Assigned Reading Book Club
On Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m., teens are invited to the Hood River Library to share what was great — or terrible — about the mystery book of their choice.
Pizza and snacks will be available. The group will meet in the upstairs Columbia Room.
Copycat Masterpiece
There will only ever be one Monet, but that’s no reason to not try. Teens can recreate famous works of art or use them as inspiration to get artsy. Paints and supplies provided. This program is suitable for ages 11-19.
Classes will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Parkdale Library, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Hood River Library, and Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library.
The (blank) was better trivia: Star Wars
Saturday, December 21, 4 p.m.
Head to a galaxy far, far, away — or to the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. — to win prizes for knowing the most about Leia, Rey, Vader, Porgs, droids and so many more. Bring a phone or tablet to get in the game. Snacks and prizes will be provided. This program is open to teen and adult Star Wars fans.
Teen movie night
Teen movie night returns to the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. Popcorn and snacks will be provided. The program is suitable for ages 11-19.
Contact the library
For more information on any of these programs, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
