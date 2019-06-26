Summer is here with picnics, barbecues and lawn parties. But for those facing food insecurity, summer is a time of need as much as any other time of the year.
It is also a time when the shelves at FISH Food Bank are running a little low. Through the efforts of the three Hood River County Lions Clubs and Insitu, food staples continue to meet the needs of residents.
The annual Lions Food Drive outside Rosauers, Walmart, Mid Valley Market and McIsaac’s Market netted over 930 pounds of food and $1,186 in cash donations. Cash donations allow the FISH Food Bank to purchase food from the Oregon Food Bank at a rate of 10 pounds of food for each dollar spent.
According to Chuck Bugge, Odell Lions co-president, this was one of the most successful drives in recent years and comes at a time of growing need in the community. In addition, Insitu’s employee food drive contributed an additional 119 pounds of donated food supplies. Insitu employee donations are made every other month.
The Hood River community continues to provide generous support to the local food bank not only in donations of food and financial support, but also in volunteers to stock shelves, sort donations, distribute food and help maintain the Spirit of Grace garden on the same site, said Bugge. Donations can always be made to FISH Food Bank, 1767 W 12th St. No. 147, Hood River, OR 97031.
