More than $35,000 in grants from endowment investments managed by the Hood River Lions Foundation and Hood River Lions Club will be apportioned among five local groups, plus 20 students selected for scholarships.
Ralph Kupersmith, a member of the foundation board, said a roughly equal amount will be allocated this year toward completion of extensive upgrades to the Mike Schend stage and band shell at Jackson Park.
Grants approved by the club this year include:
- Hood River Lions Club $1,000 College Scholarships for Hood River County Youth from 2018 — $13,000
- Hood River Lions Scout Troop 282: Scholarships for camp fees, uniforms, awards and youth training — $2,500
- Hood River County Prevention Department to review and award Hood River Lions Youth Scholarships for classes, camps, sports fees, uniforms, and more — $6,000
- Hood River County Christmas Project, toys for youth 4-16 years of age — $6,000
- Hood River Leos Club: Support to attend Lions International Leadership Convention — $5,000
- First Book of Hood River County: Literacy Skills and language development — $3,000
Kupersmith said another $30,000 will go toward completion of a new roof over the Jackson Park stage, to shelter performers from the elements. It will be installed in 2020, and will complete a project that includes resurfacing of the walls that create a semicircle behind the performing area.
Lions funded replacement of the stage backdrop in 2019.
The Foundation board and club adopted the signature project in commemoration of its 80th anniversary, and agreed to set aside a share of investment proceeds for up to five years to cover that cost.
To fund grants, the foundation draws six percent per year from an endowment funded more than 20 years ago through an anonymous bequest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.