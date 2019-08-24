Portland roots artist Lloyd Jones comes to Burn Barn near Mosier for a recording session, open to all ages, Aug. 25 from 3-5 p.m.
Burn Barn is at 2175 Hood River Road, Mosier. It’s a rural road, so car-pooling is encouraged.
Admission is a free-will offering for the musicians, and there will be numerous tip buckets.
It’s a live recording so clap and yell wildly to assure your place in recorded history.
This is BYOB, kids and dogs welcome, and bring a can or two of food to donate to the Columbia Gorge Food Bank.
RSVP at don@campbellcommunications.com
Jones has recorded six critically acclaimed albums (with a new one recorded in Nashville just about to drop), toured internationally, and racked up dozens of major awards and accolades. Organizer Don Campbell described Jones’ music as “serious-as-anthrax funk, soul, roadhouse two-beats, and old-school rhythm and blues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.