The Hood River County Community ID Program has issued 250 IDs to county residents in its first few months of operation.
The ID, the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, is available to all county residents to increase a sense of belonging, improve access to services and enhance the local economy. It is offered through a partnership between Hood River County and The Next Door, at no cost to the county.
The program is seeking the support of 50 local businesses by Dec. 5 to commit to provide a discount or incentive to residents who show a Community ID as part of their “50 by the 5th” campaign.
“Just in time for the holiday season, this is a great way for businesses to honor their local customers and help to create a stronger sense of community,” said Rev. Vicky Stifter, member of the Community ID advisory council.
Several local businesses are already offering discounts, including Tilly Jane’s, Flow Yoga, Aly’s Gift Shop, Isabel’s Bridal, Daniel’s Health Foods and Hood River Stationers.
“We are so happy to be part of such an amazing project and grateful to our Hood River community as they have supported our small business these last five years,” said Lorena Ruiz Gonzalez, owner of Lilo’s Hawaiian BBQ. Lilo’s is currently offering 20 percent off on Tuesdays for all Hood River County Community ID card holders.
Visit nextdoorinc.org/community-id to see a complete list of businesses and the discounts offered.
Those interested in obtaining a Community ID or being one of the 50 local leaders to offer a discount by Dec. 5, contact The Next Door Inc. at 541-436-0334 or hrcid@nextdoorinc.org.
