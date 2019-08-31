On Saturday, I paid my first visit to the Dwinnell Country Ales brewery in Goldendale and sampled some delicious, aromatic ales — the list on Saturday leaned heavily sour, a point the server stressed, as if she somehow knew that this customer she had never seen before is more of a malty guy.
I settled on a 3.8 percent shandy to go with my pulled pork sandwich from the Dirty Cowgirls’ food truck outside, and sampled, and then bypassed, the Nectarine farmhouse and Blackberry sour ale in favor of a Berliner Weisse with elderberry syrup. The beer was proof that the two-year-old brewery is already worthy of the “destination” title.
Of Goldendale’s downtown treasures both throw-back and innovative, Dwinnell’s is a great place to start.
‘Local Love Fest’ today
Everybody’s Brewing will host the third annual Local Love Fest on Aug. 31 from 3-9 p.m. in their brewery in White Salmon. The festival is a celebration of local Columbia Gorge ingredients and small businesses, and it happens in the brewery’s new location (just down the block from the old, on Jewett Blvd.)
“This is the festival where we collaborate with 11 local businesses to make unique, one-off beers that are only available the day of the festival. They range from delicious to bizarre, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Everybody’s Pat Velten.
Everybody’s will also release five new barrel aged beers, and Swift Cider will be on hand with two specialty cider offerings. The festival will include live music, live art, Garrett’s Gumbo, cornhole, a free throw shooting competition, and more.
Entry is $10, which gets you a five-ounce tasting glass and five tasting tickets (additional tickets available for $1 each). The event is 21 and over.
The beers will include:
Umami Mommy — Columbia Mushroom Company (Hoedown Brown Ale with a heavy dose of Chestnut Mushrooms.).
Basil Hazen — A 50/50 blend of Blue Bus Basil Kombucha and Stir It Up Hazy IPA.
Maple Glazed Stout — sweet maple glaze used on these famous Hood River donuts and blended with Double Dark Chocolate Imperial Stout.
Rosemary Peach Gose — making use of “what might be the biggest rosemary plant in White Salmon.”
Snake Bite — Swift Cider classic “snakebite” made by blending Cash Stout with Dry Cider from our friends at Swift Cider.
I’ll look forward to sampling the Pear Brandy Barrel-Aged English Strong Ale (“Think figgy pudding, with vanilla ice cream, caramel topping and baked pear in one smooth sip from a brandy snifter. Aged over a year in Clear Creek (HR Distillers) Pear Brandy barrels,” Everybody’s tells us).
Sept. 21: HR Hops Fest
Hood River Hops Fest, produced by the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce returns Sept. 21 for its 16th year, bringing together more than 40 Pacific Northwest breweries to debut their seasonal fresh-hop beers.
Numerous Hood River breweries, including pFriem Family Brewers, Double Mountain Brewery, Full Sail Brewing and Ferment Brewing Co. are participating in the festival and showcasing their 2019 fresh-hop ales, alongside other regional heavyweights. A small selection of local ciders will also be on tap, along with select wines from Naked Winery.
The Sodbuster Farms’ Lupulus Award — an interactive judging experience for festival attendees — is back for a third year. The 2018 people’s choice award went to Breakside Brewery’s Fresh Hop Wanderlust beer.
Hood River Hops Fest features local cuisine, arts and crafts vendors, and live music. Children are welcome throughout the afternoon. The venue is open tonly to adults age 21 and over from 5-8 p.m.
Entry-only for ages 21 and over is $10; beer garden tickets for those 21 and over is $15 pe-sale, $20 day of, with glass mug and five 3.4-ounce tokens.Under 21: Free admission.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at hoodriver.org/hops-fest, or at the entrance the day of the event.
