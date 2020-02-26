Local school theater productions present two fan favorites, both March 6-7: “Seussical” at Horizon Christian School, and “The Little Mermaid” at Hood River Middle School.
“The Little Mermaid” show dates are March 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 students, $7 adults, available at the door.
Director Sullivan Mackintosh said the production is the Broadway Disney musical with all the classic favorite songs from the movie, such as “Part of Your World” (Ivy Collins as Ariel), “Under the Sea” (Bridgette Johnson as Sebastian), and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (Savannah Moring as Ursula, with a chorus of Tentacles) — plus a few extra songs not in the movie, such as “Human Stuff” sung by Scuttle the Seagull (Finley Smith), “She’s in Love” sung by Flounder (Abriela Lopez) and Ariel’s “mersisters,” and “One Step Closer” sung by Prince Eric (Katherine Patrizio).
The cast includes more than 30 students in sixth through eighth grades, plus a tech crew including student stage manager Fergus Waag and choreographer Anna Southall, both eighth graders.
The seventh grade engineering class, led by David Scharfenberg, has been building sets, and several art classes, led by Ann McDonald and Jennifer Wilson, are the scenic painters, depicting King Triton’s undersea court, Ursula’s lair, Price Eric’s palace, and more.
“Seussical” show dates are March 6 at 6:30 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Horizon Christian School. The musical is for all ages, and a cast from all grades at the school present a compilation of Dr. Seuss favorites such as Cat in the Hat, Horton Hears a Who, Gertrude McFuzz and more.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7.50 for children 3-17 years). Kids 0-2 years get in free if they sit on a parent’s lap.
All performances are held in the Sanctuary at Horizon Christian School. Seating limited to 145 seats per show.
