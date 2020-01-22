Flow Yoga and OmLife Boutique will be the featured business on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the next Locals Wednesday Downtown promotion from 3-6 p.m.
During LWD, downtown parking is free from 3-6 p.m. — as is the case all Wednesdays through May.
LWD events Jan. 22 include a “locals pop-up market” at Flow Yoga-OmLife, 118 Third St., with Hood River Organics, Lucky Locks Hair Sparkles, and Zencare Ayurvedic Skin Analysis. Marla, a mindset coach and psychic, will offer “mini intuitive sessions,” free for locals, from 3-6 p.m. At 4 p.m., Peter Voight, LAC, will offer an acu-restore sampler. From 5-6 p.m., Aubrey will teach a mobility focused yoga class; aerial yoga open play with Lia is scheduled for 3-5 p.m.
Other downtown businesses will also be open and offering various promotions, including specials and a scavenger hunt.
Additionally, there will be face painting and jewels by Stephanie Delgado.
Hood River Hotel will host a 4-6 p.m., Happy Hour on Jan. 22. Patrons will receive $1 off wine and beer.
Correction: The Knit Night at Knot Another Hat happens on LWD Jan. 29. A previous article gave the wrong date. Owner Sarah Keller said she is reviving Knit Night after a year’s hiatus; planned monthly, the schedule is Jan. 29, Feb. 26, and March 25.
Jan. 29 featured business will be Windermere Realty, which shares space with The Dwelling Station.
LWD posters are being placed around the county, in English and Spanish, as Downtown Business Advisory Committee members work to get the word out about LWD as well as via social media and direct contact with downtown businesses encouraging more participation.
Flow Yoga and OmLife Boutique will have scavenger hunt forms available, listing some of the downtown businesses as well as items available for the weekly event.
Other Wednesday events of note include:
- “On the Wagon Wednesdays” 5-9 p.m. at Slopeswell Cidery on the Heights — mocktails and other non-alcoholic drinks only are served, and Megan Alder will perform. The event is 21-and-over.
- “After Hours Music” at Columbia Center for the Arts, with singer Robbi Kumalo backed by Tim Mayer, Mike Turley and Mike Grodner, 5:30 p.m., $10 suggested donation.
LWD goes through May
LWD was created by Hood River County Chamber of Commerce Downtown Business Advisory Committee (DBAC) and the Downtown Business Owners in partnership with the City of Hood River.
More events are being added all the time, organized by a DBAC subcommittee in conjunction with local businesses and community groups. Surveys will be conducted throughout LWD to measure response and impacts, and DBAC members will be making face-to-face contact with business owners to see how the program fares. If successful, the city will consider implementing the program permanently. Currently, the plan is to run it through May and start again in September.
