Thunder Island Brewing Co. will move onward and upward in 2020, with the construction of a new 10,000-square-foot building that will showcase a 15-barrel custom system, a full restaurant, private event space and views of the Columbia River and Cascade Mountain Range.
The groundbreaking ceremony and festivities will take place in downtown Cascade Locks on the future Thunder Island site at 601 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks on Aug. 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, founder and owner Dave Lipps said in a press release.
The new building site is located between the Windermere Real Estate office and the post office, directly up the hill from its original location, in a building leased from the Port of Cascade Locks.
“It’s finally happening. I’m really excited about the new building,” Lipps said. “It’s been a long, long road to get to this point and this is going to be great for not only for business, but for our staff, but also for our community of Cascade Locks.”
Festivities at the all-ages event will include an official “ground breaking” ceremony, followed by samples of Thunder Island beer, and food by executive chef Billy Reid, Thunder Island. All attendees will be entered to win an ultimate weekend in Cascade Locks in 2020 when the new building is completed.
“I am super stoked for us to evolve out of our little shoebox brewery to a purpose built facility!” said Andrew Rosette, head brewer at Thunder Island. “My goal is to make our brewing space at the new brewery a ‘brewer’s brewery’ with the intent of continuing the trend of making creative, consistent, and quality beers.”
Thunder Island Brewing Co. has partnered with Orangewall Studios Architecture for the final design, and Yorke & Curtis Inc on the buildout of this development effort in Cascade Locks with an expected completion date of Summer 2020.
The brewery will feature a 15-barrel custom system by Agile Stainless.
Lipps said Thunder Island Brewing “is an adventure-based seven-barrel brewery that has been handcrafting creative and innovative beers in the City of Cascades Locks since 2013.”
