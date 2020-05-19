The annual Lunafest Film Festival, the first all-women traveling film festival, now in its 19th season, will be screening virtually for the first time in its history on Thursday, May 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
This year, seven short films range from animation to fictional drama, and cover topics such as gender identity, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers. These important films bring fresh perspectives and ideas that are changing the future of the film industry.
All proceeds from Lunafest will benefit SheJumps as well as Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change. To date, LUNAFEST has raised more than $5 Million for nonprofit organizations, featured 162 women filmmakers, and hosted over 2,000 screenings across North America.
“Now more than ever, we’re seeing the importance of shining the light on women in film as well as continuing to support community organizations and connecting in new ways,” said Suzy Starke German, program director. In response to the impact of COVID-19 on live events, Lunafest has pivoted to a virtual format where guests can stream the film program all from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Tickets are $10; visit www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-lunafest-shejumps-tickets-103382706458 to purchase tickets and for more information.
