Visit the Hood River Library on Thursday, Dec.12 at 1 p.m. for a lunch time presentation and discussion about homelessness in the Gorge presented by Sarah Kellems, director of Hood River Shelter Services. Lunch will be provided.
Kellems will discuss how the shelter has evolved and the services it provides as well as background about people experiencing homelessness in Oregon. There will be time for Q-and-A and a discussion.
Hood River Shelter Services began to fill a critical need in the Gorge Community. In 2009, a Hood River resident without a home died on the streets from exposure. The then-pastor of the Hood River Valley Christian Church brought together a community of people who each declared not in my town will people be dying of hypothermia on the streets of Hood River and the Hood River Warming Shelter was born.
The shelter is in its 10th operating season.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.
